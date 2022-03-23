Clear
After early season win, Byron unbothered by contract status

By AP News
Ty Gibbs leaps off his car as he celebrates his win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — William Byron began his fifth season at NASCAR’s top level in a contract year with the best team in the sport. Rick Hendrick likes to extend his drivers as early as possible, so it can’t be any fun for Byron to be in limbo. He has a high-profile seat as driver of Jeff Gordon’s old No. 24 Chevrolet, and his teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson have won the last two Cup titles. But Byron says he isn’t stressed. Byron said Hendrick told him an extension is just a formality — and that was before Byron won Sunday at Atlanta. 

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

