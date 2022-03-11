Rain washes out qualifying in the NHRA Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rain washed out qualifying Friday in the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

Qualifying and all three rounds of the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout are set for Saturday at Gainesville Raceway.

The first-round matchups for the All-Star Callout specialty race were made Friday, with four-time defending season champion Steve Torrence selecting to race Leah Pruett.

“We gathered up as a crew and I got with my crew chiefs,” Torrence said. “I thought about it, they thought about it, the fans thought about it. LP has been one of our fiercest competitors for years, and we’ve gone at it head-to-head, so to put on a show for all these fans, that’s awesome. We’ll have a good time between us and we’ll put on a good show for you guys, and it’ll be a lot of fun.”

With the second selection, Brittany Force picked Antron Brown as her first-round opponent. Mike Salinas then picked Shawn Langdon, leaving Justin Ashley and Doug Kalitta as the final matchup.