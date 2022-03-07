Clear
Bowman edges Larson in OT in NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

By AP News
Alex Bowman (48) does a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Bowman beat NASCAR champion Kyle Larson in a door-to-door overtime battle at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that sent Hendrick Motorsports to victory lane for the second consecutive week. Bowman got a shot at the win when a caution with three laps remaining shifted the race from a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing cars to the Hendrick teammates. Las Vegas native Kyle Busch and teammate Martin Truex Jr. were in a lap-by-lap chess match for the win until the 12th caution ended the stirring duel. Then it came down to Bowman and Larson, and Bowman beat him to the checkered flag. 

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

