Brittany Force takes No. 1 spot in NHRA Winternationals

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series’ season-opening Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals.

Force had a 3.661-second run at 333.91 mph in the final qualifying session, giving her 33 career No. 1 qualifiers. She drove to 12 No. 1 positions a year ago.

“It feels awesome to be back out here at my home track and starting a new season,” Force said. “I’m glad to be back, doing what we love and it’s even better to go No. 1 at the first race of the season. It pumps all of us up. We’re excited to get going and see what we can do this season. It felt good to have a solid pass going into race day. A 3.66, that’s pretty outstanding.”

Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, and Erica Enders was the fastest in Pro Stock.

Defending season champion Capps raced to his 30th career No. 1 qualifier with a 3.857 at 332.43 in a Dodge Charger in the final session.

Enders earned her 24th No. 1 qualifier with her 6.521 at 210.44 from Friday in a Chevrolet Camaro.