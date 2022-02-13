Green wins Vic Open title; 3 men qualify for British Open

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Former U.S. Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green won the Vic Open by six shots after closing with a 1-under 71 on Sunday.

Green, who won the Women’s PGA tournament on the LPGA Tour in 2019, returned from a three-month layoff to win her first professional title in Australia with a 13-under par total of 276 at the 13th Beach Golf Links.

She had bogeys on the second and seventh holes but carded three birdies over the last seven holes to extend her margin in blustery conditions.

“The Vic Open was my first ever professional event so it definitely has special memories for me coming here; some pretty random memories, but good memories,” said Green, who won her first two titles in the United States. “This is just a stepping stone and will give me some positive vibes.

“It’s nice to finally have my name on a proper trophy over here.”

Karis Davidson and Whitney Hillier started and finished the final round in a share of second spot, both finishing with even-par 72s. Hillier narrowly missed a birdie putt on the last hole that would have given her outright second.

Su Oh and Cassie Porter finished in a tie for fourth at 5 under.

The Vic Open features a men’s and women’s tournament in mixed groups.

Dimitros Papadatos, Ben Campbell and Matthew Griffin qualified for the 150th British Open in July as the top three finishes in the men’s tournament.

All three players were presented with British Open 18th-hole flags after clinching their spots.

Papadatos had a 6-under 66 in his final round, closing with a birdie to finish at 21-under 267 and win the Vic Open for a second time. Campbell (66) and was one shot behind and Griffin (70) finished in third place at 16 under.

John Lyras, who led the tournament after each of the first three rounds, finished in a share of fifth place at 14 under after a final round of 74.

Needing an eagle at the last to get the third qualifying spot for the British Open, he he hit his tee shot into the rough on the left, his second shot into a greenside bunker and flew his third shot past the hole. He also narrowly missed a birdie putt, which cost him fourth place in the tournament.

The July 14-17 British Open will be played at St. Andrews on the Old Course. Following the cancellation of the New Zealand Open this year due to COVID-19 pandemic quarantine restrictions, the qualifying spots were allocated to the Vic Open.

