Messier romps to 15-length win in Lewis Stakes for Baffert

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Messier romped to a stakes-record 15-length win in the $200,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita on Sunday for embattled trainer Bob Baffert.

Ridden for the first time by John Velazquez, Messier ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.89. The Canadian-bred colt sired by 2003 Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker paid $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10 at 3-5 odds.

Because Baffert has been suspended by Churchill Downs, his horses are ineligible for Kentucky Derby qualifying points and none of them are allowed to run in the Derby. As a result, Messier didn’t earn the 10 points given to the Lewis winner.

Baffert’s suspension by Churchill Downs is the result of 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit testing positive for a substance that isn’t allowed on race day in Kentucky.

Breaking from the rail, Messier outran Sir London to the clubhouse turn and dictated from there. Ahead by a half-length turning up the backside, Messier was pressured by both Sir London and Cabo Spirit past the half-mile pole.

Sir London fell back and Messier opened up three lengths on Cabo Spirit on his way to giving Baffert his fourth consecutive win in the Lewis. He’s won the race a record 10 times.

“He’s maturing. I could tell today that he’s growing, he’s getting bigger,” Baffert said. “You could tell when I put the saddle on him. He looked incredible, he looked the part. There were some good horses in there, they were legitimate horses.”

The victory, worth $120,000, increased Messier’s career earnings to $285,600, with three wins in five starts. The colt is named for six-time Stanley Cup winner Mark Messier.

Cabo Spirit paid $7.20 and $3.60. Wharton, also trained by Baffert, was another seven lengths back in third and paid $2.60 to show.