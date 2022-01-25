PGA Tour heads to Torrey Pines, Europe stays in Middle East

PGA TOUR

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

Site: San Diego.

Course: Torrey Pines GC. South — Yardage: 7,765. Par: 72. North — Yardage: 7,258. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.4 million. Winner’s share: $1.512 million.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS); Saturday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30-8 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Patrick Reed.

FedEx Cup leader: Hideki Matsuyama.

Last week: Hudson Swafford won The American Express.

Notes: The tournament starts on Wednesday and ends on Saturday to avoid competing with the NFL’s conference title games. … Dustin Johnson makes his first start of the year. He has not played in three months since the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. He was No. 1 a year ago and now has fallen to No. 4. … The field features six of the top 10 players in the world, starting with Jon Rahm, who got his first PGA Tour win at Torrey Pines five years ago. … Phil Mickelson is making his first PGA Tour start of the year. He finished 20 shots behind at Kapalua and missed the cut in The American Express last week. … Sponsor exemptions were awarded to Kamaiu Johnson and Ryan Alford of the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour. Johnson had the exemption last year until having to withdraw because of a positive COVID-19 test. … The APGA Tour is using the South course on Sunday, its first event to be shown live on Golf Channel. … Hideki Matsuyama will be going for his third PGA Tour win in his last four starts. … This starts CBS coverage of the West Coast swing for the next four weeks.

Next week: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

GAINBRIDGE LPGA AT BOCA RIO

Site: Boca Raton, Florida.

Course: Boca Rio GC. Yardage: 6,701. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Nelly Korda.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Last week: Danielle Kang won the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions.

Notes: Nelly Korda won the tournament last year when it was held at Lake Nona. The previous champion at Boca Rio was Madelene Sagstrom. … Kang’s victory in the Tournament of Champions was her first since back-to-back wins in July 2020 when the LPGA Tour returned after being shut down by the pandemic. … Of her six LPGA Tour titles, Kang’s three-shot win last week was the largest of her career. … Nelly Korda is playing the opening three events in Florida before taking a six-week break. That means missing the first of the LPGA Tour’s Asia swings through Singapore and Thailand. … Karrie Webb, the only LPGA Tour player with the “Super Slam” of five different majors, is in the field. It’s her first LPGA event since the Pelican Women’s Championship in November 2020. … Jin Young Ko, the LPGA player of the year, is not playing for the second straight week. She is likely to start her season in Singapore. … Lexi Thompson makes her 2022 debut. She was not eligible for the Tournament of Champions.

Next week: LPGA Drive On Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

SLYNC.IO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC

Site: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Emirates GC. Yardage: 7,424. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1.333 million.

Television: Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday, 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 2:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Paul Casey.

DP World Tour points leader: Thomas Pieters.

Last week: Thomas Pieters won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Notes: This is the oldest of the tournaments that make up the Middle East swing. It dates to 1989 when Mark James won. … The field includes most of the top players who were at Abu Dhabi last week, including winner Thomas Pieters. … Collin Morikawa, the No. 2 player in the world, and Rory McIlroy are playing for the second straight week. … Adam Scott is in the field. He originally was listed last week as playing the Saudi International on the Asian Tour but is no longer in the field. … Ian Poulter moved to No. 53 in the world with his tie for sixth in Abu Dhabi. He is trying to lock down a spot in the top 50 by the end of March to get into the Masters. … Viktor Hovland is playing. He is at a career-best No. 5 in the world. The Norwegian star tied for fourth last week. … The European Tour will stay in the United Arab Emirates for two more weeks with new tournaments in Ras Al Khaimah.

Next week: Ras al Khaimah Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Next tournament: Chubb Classic on Feb. 18-20.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Akshay Bhatia won the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

In progress: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Next tournament: Panama Championship on Feb. 3-6.

Points leader: Akshay Bhatia.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

___

OTHER TOURS

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf Final, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa. Previous winner: George Coetzee. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour: Farmers Insurance Invitational, Torrey Pines GC (South and North), San Diego. Defending champion: Landon Lyons. Television: Sunday, 5-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.apgatour.org/

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press