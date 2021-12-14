NASCAR champion Larson among many conflicted by F1 finish View Photo

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is among those conflicted over the ending of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It was his first Formula One race. He chose the season finale to watch Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle for the title. He wasn’t sure how he felt about the one-lap shootout that gave Verstappen the championship. Larson is on a weeklong vacation in the Middle East following his own title.

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer