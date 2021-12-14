Cloudy
NASCAR champion Larson among many conflicted by F1 finish

By AP News
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson gets a close look of a Formula One car and a tour of the Haas garage on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Yas Marina Circuit before the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Larson attended his first ever F1 race as part of his weeklong visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi during a vacation following his Cup championship win. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is among those conflicted over the ending of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It was his first Formula One race. He chose the season finale to watch Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle for the title. He wasn’t sure how he felt about the one-lap shootout that gave Verstappen the championship. Larson is on a weeklong vacation in the Middle East following his own title. 

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

