Clear
63.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 horses euthanized at Santa Anita

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 2-year-old gelding was euthanized Friday at Santa Anita after sustaining a racing injury on opening day of the track’s fall meet.

It was the second death in two days at the Arcadia track.

Fight On Ron suffered a musculoskeletal injury in the third race. The gelding trained by Peter Miller walked onto a medical transport vehicle, but the injury was found to be unrecoverable and he was euthanized, according to a report from the California Horse Racing Board.

Fight On Ron had no wins in two career starts and earnings of $6,740.

An unraced 2-year-old filly named Seven Summers was hurt during training on Thursday and was euthanized, the racing board said. She was trained by Mike Puype.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 