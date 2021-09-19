Tim Wilkerson races to 2nd NHRA Funny Car victory in 3 weeks

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Tim Wilkerson raced to his second Funny Car victory in three weeks Sunday, beating Cruz Pedregon in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

Wilkerson had a 3.927-second run at 331.36 mph in a Ford Shelby Mustang in the final for his 22nd career victory. He moved to sixth the in season standings.

“It was tremendous pressure today and a crazy day,” Wilkerson said. “It was a tough day and we barely made it to the rounds in the semifinals and finals. I’m very proud of my guys. We were thrashing and I’m worn out. Sometimes, there’s too much time to stare at the (car) and make changes. Today, I made wholesale changes and lived with them, and it worked out.”

Josh Hart won in Top Fuel, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the second race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Hart beat points leader Brittany Force with a 3.770 at 324.12 for his second career victory. Koretsky drove to his first career victory, topping points leader Greg Anderson with a 6.629 at 207.27 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Sampey edged Joey Gladstone with a 6.861 at 196.62 on a Suzuki for her first victory of the season and 44th overall.