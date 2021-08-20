Clear
Bob Tasca III tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Brainerd

By AP News

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Tasca had a 3.941-second run at 326.63 mph in a Ford Mustang.

“We came in here trying to run low 3.90s and the speed is good, and we knew we had to really step on it to make the power you need to go out here and run these numbers,” Tasca said. “Tomorrow is a whole different ballgame. The temperatures are going to drop and this car is going to have to go out there and run even harder tomorrow. But this is a good way to start the weekend.”

Mike Salinas was the fastest in Top Fuel, running a 3.752 at 326.08.

