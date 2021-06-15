US Open returns to Torrey Pines and to prime time
Site: San Diego.
Course: Torrey Pines GC (South). Yardage: 7, 652. Par: 71.
Prize money: $12.5 million. Winner’s share: $2.25 million.
Television: Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Golf Channel), 7-10 p.m. (NBC); Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel), 6-9 p.m. (NBC), 9-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon-8 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.
Last year: DeChambeau won his first major with a six-shot victory at Winged Foot. He finished at 274, the lowest score ever at Winged Foot.
Last time at Torrey Pines: Tiger Woods won in a 19-hole playoff over Rocco Mediate.
Notes: This is the third time in seven years the U.S. Open has been held at an affordable public golf course. … Bryson DeChambeau will try to join Brooks Koepka (2017-18) and Curtis Strange (1988-89) as the only back-to-back U.S. Open champions in the last 50 years. … Americans have won the U.S. Open the last six times. … Phil Mickelson, coming off his PGA Championship victory at age 50, will try to complete the career Grand Slam with a victory. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes. … This is the final event before the world ranking determines the 60-player field for the Olympics. … Patrick Reed won at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Tiger Woods (twice), Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan are the only players to win a U.S. Open and a PGA Tour event at the same course in the same year. … Only 14 players in the field competed at the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines.
Next year: The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
LPGA TOUR
MEIJER LPGA CLASSIC
Site: Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Course: Blythefield CC. Yardage: 6,638. Par: 72.
Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner’s share: $345,000.
Television: Thursday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Friday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Brooke Henderson (2019).
Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko.
Last week: Matilda Castren won the LPGA Mediheal Championship.
Notes: Brooke Henderson has won two of the last three times in the tournament. … Matilda Castren is the first player from Finland to win on the LPGA Tour. … The LPGA Tour has 13 different winners in its first 13 tournaments. They come from eight countries, with the United States leading the way with four titles. … Henderson leads the LPGA Tour in greens in regulation at a 78% clip. … The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, leads a field that features five of the top seven in the women’s world ranking. … Lexi Thompson is playing for the third straight week. She won the Meijer LPGA Classic in 2015. … The LPGA Tour gets its third major of the year next week at Atlanta Athletic Club for the Women’s PGA Championship.
Next week: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
KORN FERRY TOUR
WICHITA OPEN
Site: Wichita, Kansas.
Course: Crestview CC. Yardage: 6,910. Par: 70.
Prize money: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Jared Wolfe.
Points leader: Stephan Jaeger.
Last week: Mito Pereira won the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Next week: Live and Work in Maine Open.
PGA TOUR
Last week: Garrick Higgo won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.
Next week: Travelers Championship.
FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay.
EUROPEAN TOUR
Last week: Jonathan Caldwell won the Scandinavian Mixed.
Next week: BMW International Open.
Race to Dubai leader: Billy Horschel.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last week: Jerry Kelly won the American Family Insurance Championship.
Next week: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.
OTHER TOURS
Challenge Tour: Spanish Challenge, Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cadiz, Spain. Defending champion: Ondrej Lieser. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/
PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Holcim Colombia Classic, Club Campestre del Bucaramanga, Bucaramanga, Colombia. Defending champion: Andres Echavarria. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/la/en.html
European Legends Tour: Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship, Trevose Golf & CC, Padstow, England. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/legends-tour/
Japan LPGA: Nichirei Ladies, Sodegaura CC (Shinsode), Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Ai Suzuki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/
