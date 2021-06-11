Olympic, professional boxing champ Shields wins MMA debut View Photo

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Claressa Shields won her MMA debut with a third round TKO victory over Brittney Elkin. Shields is an undefeated professional boxer and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Shields won Olympic gold in 2012 in London and repeated the feat four years later in Rio de Janiero. She started slowly in the main event of the Professional Fighters League card in Atlantic Clity, New Jersey. But she unloaded a series of heavy right hands in the third to claim the victory.

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer