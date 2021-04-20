The Latest: COVID forces Power to withdraw from PGA event

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Seamus Power of Ireland has withdrawn from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Power was replaced in the PGA Tour’s only official team event by Zack Sucher, who will partner with David Hearn of Canada.

Power is the 30th player to test positive, either at a tournament or testing at home in advance of traveling, since the tour returned the second week in June. This was the first positive test on the PGA Tour since Gary Woodland a month ago at the Honda Classic.

Omaha will represent the Summit League in the NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament starting next week because regular-season champion Denver is unable to participate because of COVID-19 protocols.

Omaha was next in line to represent the league because it was the regular-season runner-up. It will be the Mavericks’ first NCAA appearance since 2017.

Omaha will play at UNC-Greensboro in the first round April 29.

