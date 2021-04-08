Sunny
Hildebrand returning for Indy 500, giving Foyt 4-car lineup

By AP News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A.J. Foyt Racing has hired JR Hildebrand as the team’s fourth driver for next month’s Indianapolis 500. Hildebrand has made 10 starts in IndyCar’s biggest race, the last three with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. And this time, the California native will drive the No. 1 ABC Supply Chevrolet, which will sport a throwback paint scheme to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the first of Foyt’s record-tying four 500 wins. Qualifying for the race will be held May 22-23. The race is scheduled for May 30. 

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

