Weather forces schedule change for skiing worlds first race

By AP News

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — A snowy forecast has prompted a change in schedule for Monday’s opening race of the Alpine skiing world championships, the women’s combined.

The order of the two-run race was flipped so that the slalom leg will precede the super-G leg.

The forecast calls for overnight snow in Cortina.

The slalom run is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) followed by the super-G at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT).

The winner will be determined by adding together the skiers’ times from the two runs.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova are among the favorites.

___

