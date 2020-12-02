Clear
The Latest: Fiorentina coach Prandelli positive for virus

By AP News
Fiorentina's head coach Cesare Prandelli gestures during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiornentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Italian club says Prandelli is self-isolating and that the rest of the squad will now go into a “bubble” in accordance with protocol.

The 63-year-old Prandelli is in his second spell at Fiorentina and has been in charge for less than a month. He replaced Giuseppe Iachini.

Fiorentina has lost both of its league matches under the former Italy coach.

By The Associated Press

