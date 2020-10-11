Sunny
Hamilton wins his 91st F1 race to match Schumacher’s record

By AP News
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Eifel Formula One Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring racetrack in Nuerburg, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (Ronald Wittek, Pool via AP)

NÜRBURG, Germany (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One with victory in the Eifel Grand Prix as he strides toward his seventh championship title. Hamilton started behind his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas but took the lead when the Finn ran wide on lap 13. Bottas retired with a car problem five laps later. Hamilton comfortably held off Max Verstappen in the Red Bull to take the win by nearly five seconds. Daniel Ricciardo was third in Renault’s first podium finish since 2011.

