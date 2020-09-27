Bottas wins in Russia as Hamilton misses F1 win record View Photo

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Valtteri Bottas has won the Russian Grand Prix after his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton’s race was ruined by penalties. Hamilton had been looking to match Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One but had to settle for third behind Bottas and Max Verstappen. Bottas built a sizeable lead over Verstappen with ease and cruised to his first win since the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. Hamilton’s championship lead over Bottas was cut to a still-healthy 44 points with seven scheduled races remaining on a calendar heavily modified because of the coronavirus pandemic.