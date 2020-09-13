F1: Hamilton keeps his cool to win crash-marred Tuscan GP View Photo

Lewis Hamilton won a hectic Tuscan Grand Prix to clinch his 90th Formula One win and move one behind Michael Schumacher’s record. The first F1 race on a Mugello track with super-fast corners usually used by MotoGP riders was incident-packed throughout. Two crashes on the first seven laps saw six drivers go out and a red flag suspended the race for the first time after the second one. A second red flag late on following Lance Stroll’s heavy crash meant another grid restart _ on Lap 46 of 59. That gave Valtteri Bottas another chance to beat race leader Hamilton if he made a strong start from second. But Hamilton held firm to extend his championship leader over Bottas.

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer