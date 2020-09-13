Sunny
F1: Hamilton keeps his cool to win crash-marred Tuscan GP

By AP News
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, center, steers his car during Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany, at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Miguel Medina, Pool via AP)

Lewis Hamilton won a hectic Tuscan Grand Prix to clinch his 90th Formula One win and move one behind Michael Schumacher’s record. The first F1 race on a Mugello track with super-fast corners usually used by MotoGP riders was incident-packed throughout. Two crashes on the first seven laps saw six drivers go out and a red flag suspended the race for the first time after the second one. A second red flag late on following Lance Stroll’s heavy crash meant another grid restart _ on Lap 46 of 59. That gave Valtteri Bottas another chance to beat race leader Hamilton if he made a strong start from second. But Hamilton held firm to extend his championship leader over Bottas.

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

