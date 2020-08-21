LPGA set for Portland without fans; Kia put off until March

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic will be played as scheduled Sept. 17-20 without fans at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, while the Kia Classic has been put off until March.

Unable to reschedule the Kia Classic this year at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the tour and Kia said Thursday the event will return to its normal March dates.

“We appreciate all of the efforts by Kia to try and make this event happen this year and we look forward to playing again at beautiful Aviara Golf Club in 2021,” LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement.