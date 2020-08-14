Spanish GP: Hamilton fastest ahead of Bottas in 2nd practice View Photo

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Mercedes has again topped the leaderboard with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posting the fastest time ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in second practice for the Spanish Grand Prix. The championship leader finished .287 ahead of Bottas, who had been quicker than Hamilton earlier in first practice. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen again looks the only driver capable of challenging the dominant Mercedes. He placed third in both sessions and closed the time gap slightly in the afternoon. Sergio Pérez was racing again for Racing Point after recovering from the coronavirus and testing negative. The Mexican driver missed two races.