Anaheim Ducks re-sign D Larsson to 2-year, $2.4 million deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed defenseman Jacob Larsson to a two-year, $2.4 million deal.

The Ducks announced the return of their restricted free agent Thursday.

Larsson will make $1.1 million next season and $1.3 million in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 23-year-old Swede has two goals and 14 assists in 113 games over the past three seasons with the Ducks, who drafted him in the first round in 2015. He set career highs with two goals and 11 assists in 60 games last season.

With Larsson’s deal, the Ducks have re-signed all of their restricted free agents for next season. Their remaining unrestricted free agents include veteran goalie Ryan Miller, who is likely to be welcomed back if he decides to continue his NHL career, and defensemen Michael Del Zotto and Matt Irwin.

