Not just Price is right: Canadiens have Penguins on brink

By AP News
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) stays out of the way as Pittsburgh Penguins' Conor Sheary (43) chases Canadiens' Brett Kulak (77) during first period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The goaltending of Carey Price isn’t the only reason the Pittsburgh Penguins are on the brink of elimination. The Montreal Canadiens have gone toe to toe with the NHL’s best team that didn’t get a bye in the playoffs. They’ve held star Russian center Evgeni Malkin to one power-play assist through three games and not just relied on Price in net. The Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators are also on the verge of being eliminated, with varying degrees of goaltending by themselves and their opponents. Defense and goaltending seem optional between Edmonton and Chicago, while it’s a huge factor in the Panthers-Islanders and Predators-Coyotes series. 

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

