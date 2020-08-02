Drop the puck for summer hockey: NHL playoffs get under way View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — The puck has dropped in two Canadian cities to usher in the return of the NHL after a hiatus of more than four months. The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in Toronto in the first NHL game since March 11. The dynamics are far different than usual: It’s the middle of summer, there are no fans and all games are being played in Toronto or Edmonton. The Stanley Cup intensity has not dipped. That was clear in the first few minutes of Rangers-Hurricanes with Jaccob Slavin scoring 61 seconds in and followed by a fight. Across the continent, the Oilers faced off against the Blackhawks in Edmonton.

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writers