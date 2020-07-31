Brendon Todd takes 2-stroke lead with 65 at WGC in Memphis View Photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brendon Todd shot a 5-under 65 and grabbed a two-stroke lead through 36 holes of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Todd trailed defending champion Brooks Koepka after the first round by two strokes. He quickly erased that deficit Friday and took the lead to himself with a bogey-free, five-birdie round for a 129 total at the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southwind. Rickie Fowler closed with birdies on his final two holes for a 67 and 131 total just behind Todd. Koepka was tied for third four strokes back.

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer