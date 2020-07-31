Sunny
Brendon Todd takes 2-stroke lead with 65 at WGC in Memphis

By AP News
Brendon Todd lines up a putt on the second hole during the second round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Friday, July 31, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brendon Todd shot a 5-under 65 and grabbed a two-stroke lead through 36 holes of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Todd trailed defending champion Brooks Koepka after the first round by two strokes. He quickly erased that deficit Friday and took the lead to himself with a bogey-free, five-birdie round for a 129 total at the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southwind. Rickie Fowler closed with birdies on his final two holes for a 67 and 131 total just behind Todd. Koepka was tied for third four strokes back. 

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer

