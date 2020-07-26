The Latest: Lightning player delays travel to NHL bubble

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world (all times U.S. Eastern):

___

1:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won’t travel with the team to the NHL’s Eastern Conference “secure zone” in Toronto because of a personal matter.

General manager Julien BriseBois said Hedman will go from his home to the rink and back and avoid the general public in Florida this week before joining his teammates.

Hedman will undergo coronavirus testing daily, which is the protocol players, coaches and staff must follow in Toronto and the Western Conference hub city of Edmonton, Alberta. He’s expected to be able to practice upon arrival and play in Tampa Bay’s first playoff game Aug. 3.

“He came to me and asked if we could grant him a few more days in Tampa to tend to a personal matter, so we worked out a protocol for him to be able to do that,” BriseBois said. “We’re just delaying his arrival.”

___

10:45 a.m.

French soccer club Guingamp said on Sunday that one of its staff members has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Brittany-based club said on Twitter that the squad’s activities were immediately suspended, and Guingamp is working with local health authorities on implementing the agreed protocol.

Local newspaper Ouest-France reported earlier this week that a player at the second-tier side had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

French clubs have resumed training and are playing friendly matches ahead of the new season.

The second division starts on Aug. 22.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press