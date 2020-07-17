NHL announces 3 finalists for the Vezina Trophy for goalies View Photo

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The finalists for the NHL’s top goalie have been released.

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy was selected as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy for the third consecutive season. Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyk and Boston’s Tuukka Rask also were selected Friday following a vote by the league’s general managers.

Vasilevskiy will have a shot at becoming the first back-to-back winner of the NHL’s top goalie award in 12 years. He led the NHL with 35 wins in the paused regular season, which included a 21-game stretch in which he went 19-0-2. He was a first-time Vezina winner last year, and finished third in the vote in 2018.

New Jersey’s Martin Brodeur, in 2007 and ’08 was the last repeat winner.

Five more baseball players tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, raising the total to 80 since testing started in late June.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association said six of 10,548 samples were new positives in the week ending Thursday, a rate of 0.05%. In addition to players, one staff member tested positive.

The week included a five-day span with no new positive tests. Including the initial intake screening that started in late June, 93 of of 21,701 samples have resulted in new positives, a rate of 0.4%. The positives included 80 players and 13 staff members.

Formula One says two people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest batch of tests carried out before the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 said 4,997 tests for COVID-19 were carried out from July 10-16 ahead of Sunday’s race outside of Budapest.

No further information was given about the two people who tested positive. They have been removed from the Hungaroring vicinity and isolated.

F1 reported no positive cases from more than 8,000 tests carried out over the previous two races held in Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Personnel attending the races are tested every five days with results made public every seven days.

There are two scheduled races at the British GP on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.

The world triathlon championships will be staged this year but it’s unclear where and when.

The worlds were originally scheduled to take place in August at the Edmonton world series grand final but they were canceled in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governing body of the sport now says a 2020 worlds can go ahead after recommendations from athletes and coaches and talks with national federations.

World Triathlon also canceled three World Cups in Brazil and China.

World Triathlon says it was forced to scrap two World Cups and three Asian Cups in China scheduled for September and October after the country’s government last week canceled all international sports for the rest of the year.

The Atlantic 10 Conference is postponing its fall sports season, which includes soccer, cross country, field hockey and women’s volleyball.

The conference announced it will try to play those sports in the spring semester, and has agreed to a “look-in” window during September to evaluate whether it is possible to conduct shortened, conference-only seasons in fall sports.

The restart of the Paraguayan soccer league has been called off after three teams came down with cases of the coronavirus.

The Paraguayan soccer association says Guarani, 12 de Octubre and San Lorenzo cannot play and train until another medical examination is held.

The soccer association did not say how many players or club staff members have become infected.

The league had been scheduled to resume later in the day after a four-month suspension caused by the pandemic. San Lorenzo was to play General Diaz.

Guarani was scheduled to play Guaireña on Saturday and 12 de Octubre was to play Sol de America.

Club executives are expected to meet later in the day to discuss whether other matches will go forward.

Paraguay has done comparatively well in combating the virus. Only 27 people in the country of almost 7 million residents have died with the virus of about 3,300 infected.

Sporting events in England could be opened up to spectators starting in October.

No fans have been allowed at stadiums since sports resumed in the country in June after a three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says “from October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia … in a COVID-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots.”

