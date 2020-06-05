Sunny
87.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

NCAA hits Oklahoma St with postseason ban in corruption case

Sponsored by:
By AP News

An NCAA infractions committee panel announced Friday that former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers.

The NCAA also levied including penalties that include a one-year postseason ban for the team that takes effect next season. The ruling included three years of probation, a $10,000 fine self-imposed by the school and a reduction in basketball scholarships.

Evans also received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. The school received a notice of allegations last year.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 