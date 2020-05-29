The Latest Swedish soccer to restart on June 14
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
The top two divisions of the Swedish league have been given the go-ahead to start their seasons on June 14.
There will be no spectators at matches.
The season was scheduled to start on April 4 but was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.
