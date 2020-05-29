Clear
68.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The Latest Swedish soccer to restart on June 14

Sponsored by:
By AP News

The Latest Swedish soccer to restart on June 14

Photo Icon View Photo

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The top two divisions of the Swedish league have been given the go-ahead to start their seasons on June 14.

There will be no spectators at matches.

The season was scheduled to start on April 4 but was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 