The Latest New dates for Olympic women’s soccer qualifiers

By AP News

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The final Asian qualifying place for the women’s soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is set to be decided in February.

The Asian Football Confederation says the postponed two-leg series between China and South Korea will be played Feb. 19 and 24. No venues for the games were announced.

The games were previously postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for one year.

The 12-team women’s tournament is scheduled to start in Japan ahead of the Olympic opening ceremony on July 23, 2021.

