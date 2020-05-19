Mostly cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The Latest Ronaldo reports back for Juventus practice

Sponsored by:
By AP News

The Latest Ronaldo reports back for Juventus practice

Photo Icon View Photo

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Cristiano Ronaldo has reported back to Juventus’ training center after a 10-week absence.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner showed up for medical tests with the Serie A leaders.

Ronaldo observed a two-week isolation period at his home in Turin after spending the lockdown period in his native Portugal.

Ronaldo has not been alongside his teammates since helping Juventus to a 2-0 win over Inter Milan on March 8. He flew to his home island of Madeira, Portugal, after that.

Serie A was suspended a day later when the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown. The league is hoping to resume playing on June 13.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 