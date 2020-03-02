Clippers take on the Thunder, look for 5th straight victory

Los Angeles Clippers (41-19, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (37-23, sixth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will look to keep its 4-game win streak intact when the Clippers take on Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 25-14 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 108.5 points and holding opponents to 45.7 percent shooting.

The Clippers are 24-13 in conference play. Los Angeles is the Western Conference leader with 47.9 rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 7.5.

The Thunder won the last matchup between these two squads 118-112 on Dec. 22. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Steven Adams is shooting 57.4 percent and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 27 points and is adding 7.5 rebounds. Lou Williams has averaged 5.3 assists and scored 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 40.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (ankle), Darius Bazley: out (knee), Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.