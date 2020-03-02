Blackhawks host the Ducks after shootout victory

Anaheim Ducks (26-31-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (29-28-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Anaheim Ducks after the Blackhawks knocked off Florida 3-2 in a shootout.

The Blackhawks are 16-19-6 in Western Conference games. Chicago has converted on 15.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 31 power-play goals.

The Ducks are 15-19-3 in conference matchups. Anaheim averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

Chicago took down Anaheim 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 11. Dominik Kubalik scored two goals for the Blackhawks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has recorded 78 total points while scoring 28 goals and collecting 50 assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 40 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 27 assists. Adam Henrique has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Zack Smith: out for season (back).

Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Miller: day to day (illness), Cam Fowler: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.