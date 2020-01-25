53.2 ° F
Cardiff fans warned over racism, homophobia in FA Cup

By AP News

READING, England — Cardiff fans were warned over alleged racist and homophobic chants in an FA Cup fourth-round game on Saturday.

With the score at 1-1 between Reading and Cardiff in the 26th minute, an announcement was made over the public address system at Reading’s Madejski Stadium calling on “away fans” to cease the chants.

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly which chants the announcement referred to.

Welsh team Cardiff plays in the second-tier Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Cardiff and Reading will meet again next week in a league game at Cardiff’s stadium.

