Cloudy
46.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

South Korea, Saudi Arabia qualify for men’s Olympic soccer

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BANGKOK, Thailand — South Korea and Saudi Arabia both qualified for the men’s Olympic soccer tournament after winning games on Wednesday.

South Korea beat Australia 2-0 and Saudi Arabia defeated Uzbekistan 1-0 in the semifinals of the Asian Under-23 championship in Thailand. The final is Sunday in Bangkok.

Three teams will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics from the Asian competition, joining host Japan in a 16-nation lineup. Australia and Uzbekistan play for the other Olympic entry in a third-place game on Saturday.

South Korea won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, beating Japan in the third-place game. The IOC barred a South Korean player from the medal ceremony after he displayed a flag with a political statement against Japan in the stadium.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 