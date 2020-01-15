Sunny
Dortmund promotes American 17-year-old Reyna to first team

By AP News

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund promoted American teenager Gio Reyna to its first team Wednesday.

Dortmund signed the 17-year-old attacking midfielder from New York City FC in July. Since then he’s scored eight goals in 16 games for Dortmund’s under-19 team across all competitions.

Reyna is the son of former U.S. internationals Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna.

The teenager was named to a Bundesliga matchday squad for the first time in December, when he was an unused substitute in a 5-0 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf.

