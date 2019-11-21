Partly cloudy
40.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Humble One Mourinho says emotionally stronger at Tottenham

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Humble One Mourinho says emotionally stronger at Tottenham

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON — Jose Mourinho is portraying himself as a humble coach at the start of his Tottenham reign, and emotionally stronger.

Eleven months after his firing from a fractured Manchester United, the Portuguese was handed a route back into English Premier League management this week following Mauricio Pochettino’s firing.

Mourinho says he is “stronger … from the emotional point of view.”

At his first news conference at Tottenham, Mourinho says he is “humble enough to try to analyze what I did in my career. The evolution, the problems, the solutions.”

Mourinho first arrived in England at Chelsea in 2003 calling himself a “Special One.”

Asked if he is no longer as brash, Mourinho says: “I was always humble but you didn’t understand that.”

Mourinho’s first game is a London derby at West Ham on Saturday, with Tottenham 11 points from the four Champions League places.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 