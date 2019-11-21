Humble One Mourinho says emotionally stronger at Tottenham

LONDON — Jose Mourinho is portraying himself as a humble coach at the start of his Tottenham reign, and emotionally stronger.

Eleven months after his firing from a fractured Manchester United, the Portuguese was handed a route back into English Premier League management this week following Mauricio Pochettino’s firing.

Mourinho says he is “stronger … from the emotional point of view.”

At his first news conference at Tottenham, Mourinho says he is “humble enough to try to analyze what I did in my career. The evolution, the problems, the solutions.”

Mourinho first arrived in England at Chelsea in 2003 calling himself a “Special One.”

Asked if he is no longer as brash, Mourinho says: “I was always humble but you didn’t understand that.”

Mourinho’s first game is a London derby at West Ham on Saturday, with Tottenham 11 points from the four Champions League places.

