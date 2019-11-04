LAFC’s Carlos Vela named MLS MVP after record 34-goal season View Photo

LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela has been named the most valuable player of Major League Soccer after his record 34-goal regular season for Los Angeles FC.

Vela became the first Mexican player to win the MLS award Monday.

Vela also had 15 assists during a dominant second season with LAFC. The former Real Sociedad forward joined the expansion MLS club as its first player in early 2018.

Vela beat out LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the MVP award. Ibrahimovic scored 31 goals in his second MLS season.

LAFC’s Bob Bradley also was named MLS coach of the year last month.

LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield with the best regular season in MLS history, but lost to Seattle in the Western Conference final last week.

