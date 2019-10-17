Ex-soccer star Gascoigne cleared of sexual assault on woman

Cloudy
By AP News

MIDDLESBROUGH, England — Former England soccer star Paul Gascoigne has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman on a train after he kissed her on the lips.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court cleared the former Tottenham and Newcastle midfielder of that offense, plus a less serious alternative charge of assault by beating which they were told to consider by the judge.

The 52-year-old Gascoigne said he had no sexual intention when he planted a sloppy kiss on the stranger, who he said had been abused by another passenger.

The case related to a train journey in between York and Newcastle in northern England in August 2018.

