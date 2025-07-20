Hugo Cuypers and Jack Elliott each score to help the Fire beat Montreal 2-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Hugo Cuypers and Jack Elliott each scored a goal, and Chris Brady recorded his third clean sheet of the season to help the Chicago Fire beat Montreal 2-0 on Saturday night.

Chicago (9-9-5), which secured its seventh road win, also scored two goals at Atlanta on Wednesday to surpass last year’s total output of 40. The 44 goals are the most since the Fire scored 55 in 2019.

Montreal (3-15-6) remains on pace to complete its worst season in the club’s 32-year history.

Chicago opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Two quick passes forward led to Leonardo Barroso breaking away and hitting the post, leaving Cuypers for the rebound to reach 13 goals on the season.

Chicago doubled its lead in the opening 10 minutes of the second half when Elliott headed in a corner kick for his first goal with the club.

It was Montreal’s first game without a goal since May 31 against the New England Revolution.

