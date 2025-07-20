Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia each score 2 goals as Inter Miami beat the Red Bulls 5-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi had two goals and two assists, Telasco Segovia also scored twice, and Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 5-1 on Saturday night.

It was Messi’s sixth multi-goal game in his last seven matches.

Messi became the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 35 goals and 25 assists over a two-year span, joining Robbie Keane (2013-14), Sebastian Giovinco (2015-16), Carlos Vela (2018-19), and Cucho Hernández (2023-24).

Miami scored two goals in three minutes midway through the first half to take the lead. Messi’s beautiful pass to Jordi Alba tied it at 1-all in the 24th minute. Then Messi’s lofted pass over the defense led to Segovia’s first goal.

Messi scored on a breakaway in the 60th and he chested down Luis Suárez’s pass for a left-footed blast in the 75th for his 18th goal of the season.

Miami (12-4-5) has dominated the past three matchups with the Red Bulls, winning 6-2 on May 3, 2024 and 4-1 on May 3, 2025.

New York (9-9-6) lost for just the second time at home this season, dropping to 8-2-2. The Red Bulls’ 26 points through their first 11 home matches this season had ranked second in franchise history.

It was the most goals allowed by New York this season.

