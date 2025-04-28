Denis Bouanga scores twice in second half to rally LAFC to 2-2 draw with St. Louis City

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored two goals in the second half, including the equalizer in stoppage time to rally LAFC to a 2-2 draw on Sunday after St. Louis City had taken the lead in the 89th minute on a shorthanded goal by Joakim Nilsson.

Nilsson’s first goal of the season and the second of the defender’s career put St. Louis City (2-4-4) in position to beat LAFC (4-4-2) for the first time in five tries.

But Bouanga, a 20-goal scorer in each of the past two seasons, found the net unassisted in the fifth minute of extra time to help LAFC improve to 3-0-2 against St. Louis City. It was his fourth netter this season.

Bouanga tied it a 1-1 in the 70th minute but had Ben Lundt turn away his penalty kick five minutes later with a chance for the lead. Cengiz Ünder notched his first assist in his seventh appearance.

Cedric Teuchert ended a scoreless match when he used assists from defenders Jannes Horn and Timo Baumgartl seven minutes into the second half to score his second goal. It was the first assist for Baumgartl in his first season in the league and the first for Horn after collecting two last year. Teuchert has seven goals in 19 career appearances with the club.

St. Louis City had to play a man down from the 83rd minute on after Alfredo Morales was tagged with two yellow cards in the second half.

Hugo Lloris totaled four saves in goal for LAFC.

Lundt stopped seven shots for St. Louis City. Lundt had four saves and Lloris one in the scoreless first half.

St. Louis City travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. LAFC will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

