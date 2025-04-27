Pulisic’s goal propels AC Milan to a win; Como secures safety as Fabregas tops Vieira View Photo

ROME (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored for the first time in more than a month and AC Milan won 2-0 at relegation-threatened Venezia in Serie A on Sunday.

It was another solid performance for the Rossoneri after reaching the Italian Cup final midweek with a 3-0 derby win over Inter Milan.

Still, Milan remained in ninth place.

Pulisic’s 10th league goal of the season came five minutes in when Venezia gifted the ball to Milan and Youssouf Fofana set up the United States international in the middle of the area.

Pulisic’s previous goal came in a 2-1 win over Como on March 15.

With 31 goals and 19 assists, Pulisic became one of only three Serie A players to have been involved in at least 50 goals across all competitions the last two seasons, along with Ademola Lookman of Atalanta (50) and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan (54).

Milan produced several more chances but couldn’t quite find the target until Santiago Gimenez lobbed over the goalkeeper to finish off a counterattack in second-half stoppage time.

It was Gimenez’s first goal since February.

Venezia remained one spot above last-place Monza.

Fabregas beats Vieira

Como beat Genoa 1-0 for its fourth straight win and secured a second consecutive season in the top flight for the first time since the 1980s.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas got the best of Genoa counterpart Patrick Vieira, who he replaced in Arsenal’s lineup two decades ago.

Gabriel Strefezza scored near the hour mark for Como by finishing off a counterattack.

Later, Serie A co-leaders Inter Milan and Napoli were both in action against Roma and Torino, respectively.

Several of Sunday’s matches were postponed from Saturday due to the funeral of Pope Francis. All of the games were preceded by a moment of silence to mourn Francis, who died Monday at 88.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer