Canada coach Jesse Marsch ban extended to 2 games by CONCACAF over red card vs US

MIAMI (AP) — Canada coach Jesse Marsch was suspended for an additional game by CONCACAF’s disciplinary committee, extending the punishment to two games for his conduct during the Nations League third-place match against the U.S. last month.

In going beyond the automatic one-game ban for a red card, CONCACAF’s disciplinary committee cited Marsch on Thursday for “for unacceptable conduct towards the match officials and for delaying the restart of the match by refusing to leave the field of play.” It said “more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during future matches.”

“We are frustrated by, and strongly disagree, with today’s decision to add an extra game to Jesse Marsch’s suspension,” the Canadian Soccer Association said in a statement. “We are reviewing the matter further and communicating with CONCACAF.”

Marsch will miss Gold Cup group stage games against Honduras and Curaçao in June.

Marsch was ejected in the 54th minute of Canada’s 2-1 win on March 23 for complaining when Mexican referee Katia Garcia didn’t make a call after Jonathan David hit the turf. Replays appeared to show David lost his footing as he attempted to evade Max Arfsten. There had been no call when David had gone down minutes earlier in the U.S. penalty area under pressure from Tyler Adams.

