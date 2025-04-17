Cloudy
Tottenham reaches Europa League semifinals while Man United goes to extra time with Lyon

By AP News
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tottenham put its domestic problems to one side by sealing a place in the semifinals of the Europa League on Thursday.

Dominic Solanke’s first-half penalty secured a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The win keeps alive Spurs’ hopes of salvaging a desperate campaign that has left them languishing in 15th place in the Premier League. The deep run in the second-tier competition has provided rare moments of optimism — and triumph would not only deliver a first trophy since 2008, but qualification for next year’s Champions League.

Athletic Bilbao also advanced to the semifinals after a 2-0 win over Rangers following a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Manchester United blew a two-goal lead at home to Lyon to draw 2-2 and 4-4 on aggregate, sending the game into extra time at Old Trafford.

Lazio vs. Bodo/Glimt also went to extra time. Lazio won 2-0 on the night and leveled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate.

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

