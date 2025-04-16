Kings look to keep win streak alive, host the Flames

Calgary Flames (40-27-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (48-24-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Calgary Flames as winners of four straight games.

Los Angeles has gone 48-24-9 overall with a 14-9-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a 41-0-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Calgary has a 40-27-14 record overall and a 15-4-6 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames have conceded 235 goals while scoring 215 for a -20 scoring differential.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warren Foegele has scored 24 goals with 22 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

MacKenzie Weegar has eight goals and 39 assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Flames: 6-1-3, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press