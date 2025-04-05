San Jose Earthquakes host D.C. United in non-conference play

DC United (1-2-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-3-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +112, DC United +205, Draw +268; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and D.C. United square off in a non-conference matchup.

The Earthquakes are 1-2-1 in home games. The Earthquakes are fifth in the league drawing 37 corner kicks, averaging 6.2 per game.

United is 0-1-1 in road games. United is second in the Eastern Conference drawing 36 corner kicks, averaging 6.0 per game.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has three goals for the Earthquakes. Josef Martinez has one goal and one assist.

Christian Benteke has four goals for United. Boris Enow Takang has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Earthquakes: Averaging 1.5 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Hernan Lopez Munoz (injured).

United: Hakim Karamoko (injured), William Conner Antley (injured), Jackson Hopkins (injured), Randall Leal (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press