Canucks take losing streak into home matchup with the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (33-34-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-28-13, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks as losers of three games in a row.

Vancouver has a 34-28-13 record overall and an 11-9-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks are ninth in NHL play with 287 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

Anaheim is 33-34-8 overall and 9-12-1 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a 29-3-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Canucks won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has 16 goals and 55 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mason McTavish has 20 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press