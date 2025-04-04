Oilers take win streak into matchup with the Kings

Edmonton Oilers (44-26-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (43-23-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 43-23-9 record overall and a 10-8-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have a 16-5-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Edmonton has gone 44-26-5 overall with a 13-7-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a 22-10-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won 1-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 29 goals and 22 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press